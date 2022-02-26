World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of INT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 606,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,278. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.08. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

