Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,920.00

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,920 ($39.71) and last traded at GBX 2,950.30 ($40.12), with a volume of 28896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,025 ($41.14).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,298.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,538.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

In other news, insider Doug McCutcheon bought 5,000 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,110 ($42.30) per share, with a total value of £155,500 ($211,478.31).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

