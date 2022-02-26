Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

