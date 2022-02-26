Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

XERS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $159.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

