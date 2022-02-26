Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

XERS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $159.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.