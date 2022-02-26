Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Holdings Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 156.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Xperi by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

