Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Xperi has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xperi to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Xperi stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Xperi has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,419,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,490,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xperi by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,891,000 after buying an additional 233,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xperi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 92.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 112,797 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

