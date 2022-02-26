Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Xperi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xperi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

