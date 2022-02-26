XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE XPO traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $71.75. 1,287,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,775. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.36.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,242.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 92,203 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 81,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

