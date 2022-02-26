Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Shares of YMAB opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,626 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,554. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

