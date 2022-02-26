YooShi Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.55 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One YooShi coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market capitalization of $127.64 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YooShi has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.04 or 0.07073975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,592.07 or 1.00024583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048289 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi's official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

