York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Trading 0.2% Higher

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.
York Traditions Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YRKB)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on York Traditions Bank (YRKB)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.