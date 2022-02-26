Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Amarin posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. Amarin has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Amarin by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amarin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after buying an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 23.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

