Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.
NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 160.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.
