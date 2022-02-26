Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 160.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.