Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 111,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $4,297,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.