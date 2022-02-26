Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. The Pennant Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

PNTG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 258,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

