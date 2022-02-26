Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTO. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

NYSE ZTO opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,695,000 after purchasing an additional 530,793 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

