Zacks: Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.60). Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

NYSE:AYX traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

