Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. CatchMark Timber Trust also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CTT. StockNews.com cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 320,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,089. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $383.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

