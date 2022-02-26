Zacks: Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.90 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $17.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $72.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $75.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.10 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $187.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 1,467,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,596. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

