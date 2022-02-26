Zacks: Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,518.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $5.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 million to $5.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.27 million, with estimates ranging from $78.55 million to $81.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. 1,459,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,912. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $166.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

