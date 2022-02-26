Zacks: Analysts Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.44. NetApp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

