Zacks: Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $10.39 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $9.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $42.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.38 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $44.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.67 billion to $44.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,874 shares of company stock worth $19,569,840 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.85. 21,486,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,489,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

