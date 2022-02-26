Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.76 Million

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $72.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.95 million and the highest is $73.90 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $292.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $293.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $307.18 million, with estimates ranging from $305.80 million to $307.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $181,716 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 55,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $436.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

