Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $1.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.13. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $8.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,735. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

