Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 791,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,437. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,089,000 after buying an additional 301,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

