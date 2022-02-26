Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,530,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868,230. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

