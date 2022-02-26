Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Phunware posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,533,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,331,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Phunware during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

