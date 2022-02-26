Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 89,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.19. 310,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.25. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

