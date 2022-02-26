Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VVV opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

