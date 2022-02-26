Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of ($5.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altus Midstream.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.62. 155,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,647. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 3.38.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

