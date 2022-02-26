Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of ($5.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altus Midstream.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of ALTM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.62. 155,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,647. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 3.38.
About Altus Midstream (Get Rating)
Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.