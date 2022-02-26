Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.17 Million

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will post sales of $242.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.80 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $999.69 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.61. 229,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,600. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

