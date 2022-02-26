Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.12). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Nutanix stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,283 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

