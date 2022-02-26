Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Pegasystems posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of PEGA opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $143.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

