Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 17,569,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,349,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.