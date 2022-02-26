Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Hold

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. 807,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

