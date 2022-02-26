Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Traeger (NYSE:COOK) to Sell

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COOK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Traeger stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Traeger by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Traeger by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 508,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Traeger by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

