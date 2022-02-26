Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Sell

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 91.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

