Zeepin Market Cap Reaches $301,618.19 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $301,618.19 and approximately $37,958.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.13 or 0.07063982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,125.50 or 0.99808252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003103 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

