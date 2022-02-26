Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

