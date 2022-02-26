Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $51.32 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In related news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

