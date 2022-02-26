Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $51.32 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76.
ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
