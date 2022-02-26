Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $97.17

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.17 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.
ZD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
About Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
