Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $97.17

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.17 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.

ZD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

