ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.71. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 808,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 165.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 611,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 543,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

