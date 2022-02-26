Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $270.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $415.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Zscaler stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 24.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 43.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Zscaler by 151.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

