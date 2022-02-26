Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Zscaler stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.70. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 151.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

