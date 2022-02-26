Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Zynex has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

