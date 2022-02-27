-$0.01 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profire Energy.

PFIE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 457,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,069. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

