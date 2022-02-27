$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENFN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Enfusion stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $31,411,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

