-$0.14 EPS Expected for Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skeena Resources.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,711,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 16,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,412. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

