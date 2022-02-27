-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). BriaCell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

