$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.18. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAA opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

